Two commit suicide

LAHORE: A youth and a teenaged girl claimed their lives over different reasons in Shera Kot on Thursday.

Reportedly, a 25-year-old Faryad Maseeh was frustrated due to his poor financial condition. He on the day of the incident shot himself dead. In another incident, a 17-year-old girl claimed her life by hanging herself over personal reason. On the day of the incident, the victim locked herself in a room and hanged herself with her scarf.

ACCIDENTS: Around 11 people died, whereas 1,120 were injured in 1,052 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 591 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 529 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.