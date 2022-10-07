Two more citizens shot dead, as many wounded in muggings

Two more people in Karachi were gunned down and as many were wounded by firing on Thursday as robbers continue to operate across the city with apparent impunity.

According to details, the first incident took place early in the morning near the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Surjani Town police station where unknown robbers shot the driver of a trailer.

Police said the robbers shot him and escaped with Rs4,500. The victim succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Bilal Khan, son of Ashraf Khan. Police said the driver was on his way to Hub, Balochistan, from Hyderabad when the incident took place.

Similarly, unknown robbers entered an office of a local transport company in Orangi Town’s Frontier Colony, and attempted to loot mobile phone and cash from a passenger when the office accountant tried to catch the robbers.

The robbers opened fire, killing 50-year-old Anwar Khan, son of Salar Khan, on the spot and then managed to escape after looting the luggage and other valuables from the passenger. The deceased was a resident of Orangi Town.

Two more people were wounded for resisting attempts to mug them in different parts of the city. Police said 27-year-old Areeb, son of Shakeel, was wounded by firing in Khadim Solangi Goth within the limits of the SITE Super Highway police station. He was taken to ASH.

Similarly, a man identified as 35-year-old Usman, son of Saleem, was wounded after he offered resistance on a mugging bid in Landhi’s Murtaza Chowrangi area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.