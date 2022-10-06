World Teacher’s Day marked

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event to mark the World Teacher’s Day on Wednesday acknowledged the role of teachers in transforming the education section.

The Institute of Education and Research, University of Peshawar, and Dosti Welfare Organization had jointly organised the event.

A large number of the students and faculty members of the Institute of Education and Research and University Model School for Girls attended the event. At the start of the event, students of University Model School for Girls welcomed the guest by presenting a tableau.

Institute of Education and Research Director Prof Dr Abdur Rauf threw light on the importance of the World Teacher’s Day to pay homage to the teacher community.

Dr Rauf said the teachers contributed to the development of the nations. He asked the teachers to do their best in educating the students.

University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Idrees, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that teaching was a noble profession and urged the teachers to work hard. Dr Idrees also inaugurated the Department of the Health and Physical Education at the Institute of Education and Research and hoped it would attract the students. A panel discussion was held about the role of students in the transformation of education. Faculty members including Dr Syed Munir Ahmed, Dr Amjad and other teachers took part in the discussion.