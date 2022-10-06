Creation of more federating units demanded

MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara (TSH-Haqiqi) convener Mushtaq Khan has said that the creation of more provinces in the country is the need of the hour.

“Almost all political parties have been supporting the creation of more federating units in the country in their public meetings but none of them dares to legislate on this important issue,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that TSH (H) was working for the creation of Hazara province for a long time. “We welcome former prime minister Imran Khan’s statement in the public meeting in Sargodha. And we are optimistic that he will make Hazara another federating unit if he comes into power,” Khan added.

He said that the people settled in the division have been demanding a separate status of province for Hazara since long. The convener TSH said more provinces should be created for good governance and not on an ethnic and sectarian basis.