Man injured in blast

PESHAWAR: One person was injured when explosives planted close to his house in Phase-II, Hayatabad went off on Wednesday.

It was learnt that unidentified terrorists had planted explosives in a small bag outside the house of one Sabir. As the owner of the house came out, the explosives went off. He was slightly injured and taken to hospital.

The explosion spread terror in the area as it was the second one on the same street in recent days.