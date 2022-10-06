Medical camp held in Shalman

LANDIKOTAL: On the request of ex-federal minister Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, non-profit organisation Muslim Hands held a free medical camp in far-flung Kam Shalman area of Landikotal tehsil on Wednesday.

A number of health workers, including female doctors and paramedical staff, examined visitors at the camp.A total 408 patients were provided free consultation and most of the visitors were women and children.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients. Residents thanked Noorul Haq Qadri and Muslim Hands for organising the camp.