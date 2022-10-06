Medical camp held in Shalman

LANDIKOTAL: On the request of ex-federal minister Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, non-profit organisation Muslim Hands held a free medical camp in far-flung Kam Shalman area of Landikotal tehsil on Wednesday.
A number of health workers, including female doctors and paramedical staff, examined visitors at the camp.A total 408 patients were provided free consultation and most of the visitors were women and children.
Free medicines were also provided to the patients. Residents thanked Noorul Haq Qadri and Muslim Hands for organising the camp.
PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 385 new dengue cases have been reported during the last twenty four hours. According...
MARDAN: The officials on Wednesday reviewedlaw and order and over all security in the Mardan region.Regional Police...
KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 580 suspects, including 20 proclaimed offenders, in actions carried out in...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event to mark the World Teacher’s Day on Wednesday acknowledged the role of teachers in...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday said that restoring...
MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara convener Mushtaq Khan has said that the creation of more provinces in the country is...
Comments