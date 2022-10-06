Imran played with ‘cipher’ at Pakistan’s cost: Hina

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. —File

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan caused a heavy loss to the country by playing with the cipher.

Talking in the Geo News programme Jirga, which will be telecast on the coming Saturday, she said the cipher was safe at the Foreign Office. “Now our diplomats are fearful of sending a cipher. Foreign rulers are afraid of off-the-record talks with our diplomats. Imran Khan put Pakistan’s diplomatic integrity at stake,” she told anchorperson Salim Safi.

“Foreign diplomats are avoiding talking to us. Imran also tried to exploit the name of foreign secretary,” she said, adding that such ciphers came as routine. “The Pakistani diplomat did his duty and Imran played with it.” She said that just to demean his opponents, Imran inflicted a heavy loss to the country. She said the Pakistani diplomat also urged sending a demarche, but his stance was rejected.