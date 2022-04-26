Hina Rabbani Khar meets US Charge d’affaires Angela Aggeler

US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler (R) meets State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar (L) at the the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Radio Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said Pakistan wanted to strengthen its relations with the US in diverse fields.



Khar expressed these views in a meeting with US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler who called on her here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was the first official engagement of the Shahbaz Sharif government with the US.

The state minister said Pakistan valued its relations with the US based on mutual respect, trust and equality.

'US wants to work with new Pakistan govt'

On April 19, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price had said the United States wants to work closely with the new government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on regional and international issues.

The statement by the US government was of utmost important as ex-prime minister Imran Khan had repeatedly blamed the US for backing the joint Opposition to oust him from power through a no-trust motion.

Imran Khan was of the view that the US government supported the government change in Pakistan and to prove his point of view, Khan had also highlighted a letter and claimed that the US government threatened Pakistan of dire consequences if he remains in power.

However, the US has denied the allegations by the PTI.