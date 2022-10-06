Bus me home

The Karachi University bus service has gotten a lot worse. The number of buses is far less than what is required, leaving many routes and areas uncovered, including mine.
Students on my route reach home after changing three to four buses or chinchis, which is too expensive. We frequently get late for our classes. The paperwork for new buses is still pending, while the students continue to suffer.
Sumaira Iqbal
Karachi
