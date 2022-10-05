 
National

Young doctor dies under mysterious circumstances

By Our Correspondent
October 05, 2022

PESHAWAR: A young doctor died under mysterious circumstances in the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Tuesday. He had reportedly recovered from fever but fell unconscious at home. He was shfited to hospital where he died.

