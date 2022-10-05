 
October 05, 2022
Karachi

Two Tharparkar rape suspects arrested

By Our Correspondent
October 05, 2022

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said police have arrested two suspects in the rape case of a girl in Tharparkar. He said on Tuesday the police had taken immediate action and arrested Mushtaq Bajeer and Nabi Bakhsh Bajeer, who would be produced in court for remand on Wednesday (today).

