‘Power plants at landfill sites to start production by end of 2023’

The two large power plants at Karachi’s landfill sites, both with a capacity of generating 50 megawatts each, will start production by the end of next year.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said the government is committed to addressing the power woes of the city. During a meeting he chaired, he said the waste-to-energy project is a government priority. The meeting was informed that work on the two plants will be completed by the end of 2023, then they will start generating electricity on a commercial basis. The two power plants will be set up with the help of American and Dutch companies, with an investment of $500 million.

The meeting was briefed that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has provided space and waste supply assurance for the two plants, while the work on the feasibility report and other regulations of the two plants is progressing on fast track.