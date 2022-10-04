Mansehra colleges short of teachers

MANSEHRA: The degree colleges in Oghi and Darband tehsils in the district are not imparting science education as most of the posts of lecturers and professors are lying

vacant.

“Though the government approved science classes in the Degree College Oghi some four years ago, the students are still going to other cities to get education in the science subjects,” Mohammad Javed, a local, told reporters in Oghi.

Led by a group of parents whose children couldn’t get admission to the only degree college in Oghi, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Debarment should immediately launch four-year BS degree classes in chemistry, physics, zoology and other science subjects.

“This is the only public sector degree college in our tehsil and local lawmakers should help start the science classes here after filling the vacant seats,” Javed said. He said they would launch street agitation if the Higher Education Department didn’t start science education.

The Darband neighbourhood council chairman Habib Sakhi also threatened to launch street

agitation if the vacant positions at Degree College Darband were not filled out. “A total of 23 posts are approved by the government for our college but 15 of them are lying vacant,” he said. “I have written a letter to the chief minister to fill out the vacant posts,” Sakhi said.