Mardan police ordered to control street crimes

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Mardan Range Muhammad Ali Gandapur visited various police stations and checkpoints at night to inspect security arrangements.According to a statement, the RPO visited Sardheri Police Station in Charsadda and Sheikh Maltoon Police Station in Mardan.

He checked the police stations’ records, CCTV cameras, residential barracks, Malkhana, Roznamchas and the cases registered apart from reviewing the ongoing police operations.The senior cop directed the station house officers (SHOs) to adopt effective strategies to control street crime by performing active duty on each of their stations’ roads, checking vehicles thoroughly and keeping an eye on suspicious people in respective areas. He directed the sub-divisional police officers s and SHOs to go after the criminals and militants so that the general public could heave a sigh of relief. “Those not performing well would be removed while the honest officers would be duly rewarded,” he said.