Mardan police ordered to control street crimes

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Mardan Range Muhammad Ali Gandapur visited various police stations and checkpoints at night to inspect security arrangements.According to a statement, the RPO visited Sardheri Police Station in Charsadda and Sheikh Maltoon Police Station in Mardan.
He checked the police stations’ records, CCTV cameras, residential barracks, Malkhana, Roznamchas and the cases registered apart from reviewing the ongoing police operations.The senior cop directed the station house officers (SHOs) to adopt effective strategies to control street crime by performing active duty on each of their stations’ roads, checking vehicles thoroughly and keeping an eye on suspicious people in respective areas. He directed the sub-divisional police officers s and SHOs to go after the criminals and militants so that the general public could heave a sigh of relief. “Those not performing well would be removed while the honest officers would be duly rewarded,” he said.
ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Monday granted the police another three-day physical remand of accused Shahnawaz...
LAHORE: The Sikh group working for an independent Sikh state from India, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ has planned to hold...
ISLAMABAD: Despite establishing the Punjab Social Protection Authority since 2015, the provincial government has...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has acquitted a man, believed to be a former sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi...
LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the imported government is making amendments in...
MANSEHRA: The degree colleges in Oghi and Darband tehsils in the district are not imparting science education as most...
Comments