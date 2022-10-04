Food crisis

Since the massive flood paralyzed almost all of the districts in Sindh, hundreds of thousands of infants have been put at risk of malnourishment and even starvation. They don’t receive any milk and only consume what little their hungry and thirsty parents are able to give them. The provincial government has failed these children.

In this dismal situation, the relevant federal and provincial organizations should do some soul-searching and devise a viable mechanism to avert a famine.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad