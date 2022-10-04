57pc oblivious of term ‘climate change’: survey

KARACHI: The meteorologists across the world are attributing the flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon a result of climate change. Ironically, as many as 57 percent of Pakistani nationals seem to be oblivious to the gravity of the issue and expressing their ignorance to the term ‘climate change’.

Interestingly enough, most of the Pakistanis blamed absence of dams for the flood situation in the country. The findings came to fore through an IPSOS survey held from September 07-12, 2022, which was participated by over 1,000 respondents.

As many as 57 percent of the respondents were clueless about the term ‘climate change’. However, 43 percent expressed their awareness about it. Out of those who claimed to have an awareness on climate issue, 29 percent refused to accept the climate change as an issue, 21 percent termed it as a trivial issue, 29 deemed it as serious issue and 21 percent said it as an average issue.

To a question regarding the causes of floods in Pakistan, 28 percent of the respondents held shortage of dams in the country, responsible for the flood situation, 25 percent believed absence of government planning and 20 percent termed unusual and long spell of monsoon rains. Only 7 percent agreed to notion that climate change was the main culprit for flood situation in the country.