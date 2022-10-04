IHC drops contempt proceedings against Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, in a unanimous verdict, decided to discharge the contempt notice against former prime minister Imran Khan.



IHC larger bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. The former prime minister was facing contempt charges for his controversial remarks against Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC CJ Minallah said that the bench has seen the affidavit submitted by Imran Khan and added that the court is taking a lot of care in contempt cases. “Imran Khan demonstrated honesty and went to apologise to the judge,” he remarked, adding that discharging the contempt notice is the bench’s unanimous decision.

Justice Minallah stated that the court is also “satisfied” with Imran Khan’s conduct. However, the attorney general opposed the court’s decision to dismiss the show-cause notice issued to Imran as he pointed to the cases involving Nehal Hashmi, Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry.

“Are you saying you support the judgments in these cases?” Justice Minallah asked and subsequently told the attorney general to submit his reservations in writing in the court. Following the verdict, the PTI chief said that the court has taken a “great decision”.

Earlier, while speaking to the journalists outside the court, the PTI chief said that the party MNAs will not go back to the National Assembly. The former premier, talking about the return of PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz’ passport, said that the nation is upset as these “thieves” are getting NRO-II. “It is proved that there is no rule of law in this country,” he responded.