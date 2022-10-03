IHC decision on Imran Khan indictment likely in contempt case today

Imran Khan, center, arrives to appear before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. —AFP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is likely to formally frame charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his controversial remarks against a female judge today (Monday).

A larger bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, will resume the hearing at 2:30pm.

The former prime minister is facing contempt charges for his controversial remarks about Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

The IHC was initially scheduled to indict Khan on September 22, but he surprisingly apologised before the court and assured it that he would not issue such a statement again — leading the court to delay his indictment.

Later, on October 1, Khan submitted his affidavit assuring the court that he is willing to explain and clarify before the female judge that neither he nor his party sought any action against her, and he would "never do anything in future" that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

However, he avoided tendering an unconditional apology. Although mentioning that he "might have crossed a red line while making a public speech", Khan fell short of apologising for his remarks in his latest response.

The case



Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, stated the FIR. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

However, the IHC quashed the terror charges and directed to transfer the case to a relevant court under the remaining sections in the FIR on September 19.

On September 22, during a hearing of a contempt case in IHC, Imran Khan also requested the court to allow him to apologise to judge Zeba Chaudhry in person.

