Contempt of ECP: LHC suspends show-cause notices to Imran, Fawad

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, on Wednesday suspended a show-cause notice issued to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on account of contempt of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The petition filed by Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry came up for hearing before the LHC, Rawalpindi Bench, Wednesday. Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry appeared in the court on behalf of Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry. A larger bench of LHC Rawalpindi Bench will hear the matter of show cause notice on September 29.
