We will continue to support Imran: Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. — File Photo

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has said that he will continue to support Imran Khan in future.

Talking to PTI leader Humayun Akhtar Khan, he said the focus of his politics was improving people’s lifestyle. “I always worked with noble intentions to give maximum relief to impoverished people,” he said, adding that he had never indulged in vindictive politics like the PMLN and set positive political traditions.

Elahi said, “PTI Chairman Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan. We sided with him and would continue to do so.” He added that he had always taken along the whole team instead of staging a one-man show.

Earlier, talking to the media after launching the Ehsaas Ration Programme, Elahi said the federal government was making a useless effort of lodging petty cases. “Rana Sanaullah will get life imprisonment in the Model Town case. He will be caught in such a manner that he would not be able to escape,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he had spent 22 years with the PMLN and knew its politics. “They only know how to lodge false cases. They can neither do anything nor are capable of delivering. They did nothing for the poor,” he claimed. He said that he did not have any contact with Asif Zardari for quite some time. “If anyone is nabbed, then other members of the gang will flee,” he said, without clarifying.

To a question, Elahi said that no matter how many cases were lodged against Imran Khan, they would be disappointed and ashamed, adding that nothing would happen after the cases. “Punjab will continue to run and is running excellently even if the federal government takes away all officers. I know how to run the province,” he claimed.

“The River Ravi Urban Development Project is our flagship programme and we will not spare the people who grabbed its land. Old land grabbers will be taken to task and the Punjab government’s land will be reclaimed,” he added.