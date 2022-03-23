Pervaiz Elahi distributes promotion letters

LAHORE : Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has distributed the promotion letters among the promoted officers of Punjab Assembly in his chamber here on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi handed over the promotion letters to DG Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak as Secretary Coordination grade 21, orders for permanent posting of Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti in grade 22 and Deputy Secretary State Asim Nawaz Cheema as Director State Management. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also offered condolences on the demise of Security Officer of Punjab Assembly Nasir Masood.