Monday October 03, 2022
Peshawar

Fake honey unit sealed

By Bureau report
October 03, 2022

PESHAWAR: Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Sunday sealed a fake honey manufacturing unit in Tajabad area during ongoing crackdown against adulterators and substandard food items.

A press release said that the teams of the authority raided a godown in Tajabad adjacent to Hayatabad township and seized 4,000 liters of fake honey.

