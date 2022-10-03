25kg hashish seized, one arrested

KHAR: The police claimed to have seized 25 kilogram hashish and arrested an alleged drug peddler in the jurisdiction of Uthmankhel Police Station on Sunday.

The police said that they had barricaded the road for checking the vehicles to apprehend the miscreants and drug smugglers at Kolala Dheri on Bypass Road in Uthmankhel area.

In the meantime, a car bearing registration No LED-2215 was signalled to stop for checking.

Upon thorough search, the police recovered 21 packets containing 25kg charas from the secret cavities of the car.

The driver of the car identified as Abdul Latif, a resident of Salarzai, was arrested.

The police said that they had earlier arrested the accused with 29kg hashish but later the court released him on bail. The district police has expedited operation against the drugs, including opium, hashish and ice.