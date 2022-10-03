Fire guts hotel, bookshop in Oghi

MANSEHRA: A hotel and bookshop were gutted after a heavy fire engulfed a commercial market in Oghi on Saturday night.

The firefighters of the Tehsil Municipal Administration along with fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts hours.

The police party also reached the site and helped the firefighters in extinguishing the blaze.

However, goods and books and copier machines dumped inside the hotel and bookshop were reduced to ashes.

Maulana Nazir Ahmad, the owner of the bookshop, told reporters that traders and firefighters put out the fire which had erupted after electric short-circuiting in a neighbouring hotel.

Sarbuland Khan, the president of the trader’s body in Oghi, told reporters that the firefighters and police put out the fire timely but even then the traders suffered huge financial losses.

“We have also collected donations for the affected traders but the government should announce compensation for them as their financial losses are much higher as estimated initially,” Khan said.