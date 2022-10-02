Bannu, Kohat boards announce FA, FSc results

BANNU/ KOHAT: The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bannu, and Kohat announced the results of intermediate Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2022 on Saturday.

In Bannu, the results was announced at a ceremony presided over BISE Chairman Arshad Ali Khalil while provincial Minister for Transport Shad Muhammad Khan was the chief guest.

According to gazette notification, 8,482 male and female candidates appeared in the premedical in which 7,525 were declared successful.

Similarly, 1,643 out of 1,854 candidates passed the pre-engineering group while 1,068 candidates appeared in the Computer Group and 907 were declared passed.

A total of 6,513 candidates in the Arts Group in which 5,422 passed the examination.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Anwar of Government Degree College No. 2 stood first, Fahadullah of the same college and Fatima Qadir of Government Degree College for Girls, Mandan, second, and Sohaib Misbah of Crescent School and College, Mir Ali clinched third position with 1,050, 1,045, 1,044 marks, respectively.

In Kohat, the results were announced by BISE Kohat Chairperson Samina Altaf.

Umama Tufail secured the first position by obtaining 1040 marks and Laiba Maheen stood second with 1039 marks. Muhammad Zul Qarnain of Cadet College Kohat got third position with 1038 marks. The overall result remained 83.50%.

Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash distributed cash prizes and shields among the position holders.