Imran appears in woman judge’s court to apologise

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman appeared Friday before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise to her personally in the judge threat case.
Judge Zeba Chaudhry was, however, not present in the court as she was on leave. At this, Imran Khan addressed the reader and the steno and asked them to tell the judge that Imran Khan had come to tender apology to her.
Earlier Imran Khan told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he was willing to apologise to Judge Zeba Chaudhry for his controversial remarks. “I am ready to apologise to the female judge,” Imran Khan had told the court.
“The court believed that I had crossed a line. My intention was not to threaten the female judge. If the court says so I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise,” he had said.
On Friday, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad accepted the bail of Imran Khan in the case of Section 144 violation. On the occasion strict security arrangements had been made outside the court.
Ouagadougou: The Burkina Faso government admitted an “internal crisis” within the army was behind troop...
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. —FileLAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday...
President Alvi administered oath while PM Shehbaz and other PMLN leaders attended the ceremony
LAHORE: After a huge criticism from the public, Pakistan International Airlines has issued a clarification on Friday...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —File PhotoLAHORE: The Special Court Central on Friday adjourned the hearing of a...
Shehbaz highlighted the extensive devastation caused by floods across Pakistan
Comments