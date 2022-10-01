Imran appears in woman judge’s court to apologise

Screengrab of a video of Imran Khan's appearance before Zeba Chaudhry's court. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman appeared Friday before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise to her personally in the judge threat case.

Judge Zeba Chaudhry was, however, not present in the court as she was on leave. At this, Imran Khan addressed the reader and the steno and asked them to tell the judge that Imran Khan had come to tender apology to her.

Earlier Imran Khan told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he was willing to apologise to Judge Zeba Chaudhry for his controversial remarks. “I am ready to apologise to the female judge,” Imran Khan had told the court.

“The court believed that I had crossed a line. My intention was not to threaten the female judge. If the court says so I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise,” he had said.

On Friday, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad accepted the bail of Imran Khan in the case of Section 144 violation. On the occasion strict security arrangements had been made outside the court.