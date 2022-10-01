PIA suffering Rs35bn-Rs40bn loss annually: Saad

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is suffering a revenue loss of Rs35 billion to Rs40 billion annually due to the irresponsible statement of former aviation minister about the pilots.

Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique told the House during the Question Hour that a comprehensive business plan has been prepared to bring improvement in the national airliners.

He said that measures have been taken to enhance the revenue of the national flag carrier. He said that three aircraft have recently been inducted while one more will soon be inducted in the airlines. He said an activity has also been started to install new seats in the PIA planes.

He said efforts are underway to resume our flights to the UK and European countries which is expected to bring reasonable revenue to the PIA. He said route rationalisation exercise has been conducted under which profitable routes have been added. The minister for aviation said the government is also considering to outsource airports, especially Islamabad International Airport, to operate them as per the international standard.

He said airports of Sukkur and D I Khan will be given status of international airports in view of their potential. He said there is also a proposal to introduce small jets to cater to domestic passengers.

The Senate today passed three bills. These included the Publication of Laws of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2022, The Export Import Bank of Pakistan Bill and The Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) Amendment Bill.

Responding to the points of Leader of the Opposition Shahzad Waseem, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government is holding discussions with the farmers to address their concerns.

He said their matter will also be taken up in the cabinet. The Law Minister said Islamabad High Court has delivered justice in Maryam Nawaz case. He said the judiciary is independent and takes decisions in an independent manner.