Eight held in Hangu search

HANGU: The police here on Friday arrested eight suspected people during a search operation.
The sources said that two armed accused were arrested in the limits of Bilyamina Police Station. The police recovered two Kalashnikovs from them.
Another six outlaws were apprehended in the limits of Thall Police Station. The cops also seized one rifle and hashish. The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.
Meanwhile, the police recovered five packets containing hashish and arrested one person at Ferozkhel Mela area in Orakzai. The accused was identified as Najeeb-ur-Rahman.
