Dash cams to be installed for transparency in driving tests

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have decided to conduct driving tests of applicants through dash cameras so as to ensure further transparency in the process of obtaining a driving license.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatta, the Islamabad capital police is providing a one-window facility to people who visit the office for obtaining a driving license. It has been decided to install dash cameras for driving tests which would ensure further transparency for digital driving licenses.

These cameras would capture the entire scenario from every direction while the testing officer would also sit with the applicant giving the test. These dash cameras will also be installed within the vehicles of applicants and the decision of clearing or failure of driving test would be made through these cameras. The education teams of the Islamabad capital police have also been directed to educate applicants after getting a driving learning permit and start special campaigns to ensure a safe road environment.