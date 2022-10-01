Leak of content from PM House is a matter of grave concern for PPP, says Sharjeel

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes that sensitive content involving top authorities of the country should not be leaked out to the public.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this while addressing a press conference on Friday. He said leak of sensitive content associated with the Prime Minister House was a matter of concern and the issue should be thoroughly investigated.

He was of the view that the federal government had been handling former prime minister Imran Khan in a lenient manner. “Imran Khan considers himself as the blue-eyed boy due to the delay in action against him,” he remarked.

The information minister said that Pakistan was a country of 220 million people and no one should consider it a playground. “Imran Khan has been engaged in committing grave conspiracies as he keeps on attacking the establishment, judiciary, and Election Commission for his greed for power,” he remarked.

Memon said Khan was a coward person as he finally appeared before court to apologise after sensing his likely disqualification from the Islamabad High Court.

“If Imran Khan genuinely had respect for the judiciary, he should have apologised and admitted his mistake the very next day after threatening the honourable lady judge in a public meeting,” he added.

He said that during his stint in power, Khan disrespected the office of prime minister and also violated his oath. The former prime minister collaborated with his then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Foreign Office to abuse his authority as the PM and misuse it for preserving his rule, the information minister remarked. “These people didn’t obey their oath and it is a crime.”

Memon said that Khan should have summoned the US diplomats in the country to lodge his protest if had any valid objection to any diplomatic cable he had received. He added that on the one hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been accusing the United States (US) of hatching up a conspiracy against Khan’s government, and on the other hand, the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa gave a red-carpet reception to the American ambassador.

The information minister also alleged that using public donations, Khan had hired the services of a lobbying firm to improve his ties with the US. “Imran Khan has the desire to treat 220 million people as his 220 million toys as he wants to play with them,” Memon said. He also criticise Khan and his party for promoting hatred among the youth, saying that Pakistan’s rich cultural traditions offered great honour to elders, children, and women.

Memon was of the view that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardai had effectively presented the case of flood victims of Pakistan before the international community and in response, several countries and international agencies had responded very positively.

He told the media that Pakistan’s relations had been improving with such nations “whose ties with us had earlier frozen due to our failed foreign policy”. According to the information minister, avenues for new commercial ties had been opening up for Pakistan as Bilawal had been playing a praiseworthy role as the foreign minister.

Memon said the floods had caused a massive tragedy in Sindh, due to which the provincial government would have to slash its developmental and non-development budgets to do spending on rehabilitation of the flood victims.