Three killed in Abbottabad incidents

ABBOTTABAD: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and four others sustained injuries in two different incidents here on Thursday.

According to police, Fazle Elahi, owner of a butcher’s shop at main bazaar near Sabzi Mandi, scuffled with an Afghan refugee, Latifullah, and both sustained knife injuries. The injured were shifted to the hospital where Fazal Elahi succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested the accused.

In another tragic incident at Sheikhulbandi village, one Said Kareem, a resident of Swabi and currently living at Sheikhulbandi, opened fire on his wife and four daughters over a petty family issue. As a result, his wife died on the spot and his four daughters sustained injuries.

All the injured were rushed to the DHQ Hospital Abbottabad where one of them succumbed to her injuries. The other three were shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex by Rescue 1122 as no ambulance of the Hospital was available. The Police Station Cantonment has registered the case.