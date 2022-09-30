Three killed in Abbottabad incidents

ABBOTTABAD: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and four others sustained injuries in two different incidents here on Thursday.
According to police, Fazle Elahi, owner of a butcher’s shop at main bazaar near Sabzi Mandi, scuffled with an Afghan refugee, Latifullah, and both sustained knife injuries. The injured were shifted to the hospital where Fazal Elahi succumbed to his injuries.
The police have arrested the accused.
In another tragic incident at Sheikhulbandi village, one Said Kareem, a resident of Swabi and currently living at Sheikhulbandi, opened fire on his wife and four daughters over a petty family issue. As a result, his wife died on the spot and his four daughters sustained injuries.
All the injured were rushed to the DHQ Hospital Abbottabad where one of them succumbed to her injuries. The other three were shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex by Rescue 1122 as no ambulance of the Hospital was available. The Police Station Cantonment has registered the case.
PESHAWAR: An eight-year-old boy was wounded when a ‘toy bomb’ went off in Chagharmati area here on Thursday.Police...
PESHAWAR: Technical Committee of Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund has directed authorities concerned to expedite...
TIMERGARA: Dir Levies Darbaar was held on Thursday at the office of the deputy commissioner, Dir Lower at Balambat,...
KARACHI: Observing that TikTok Hareem Shah had previously misused a court protection order, the Sindh High Court on...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party member provincial assembly Nighat Orakzai on Thursday expressed concern over the...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership Committee has approved the implementation of three...
Comments