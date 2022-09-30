MPA concerned over rising child abuse cases

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member provincial assembly Nighat Orakzai on Thursday expressed concern over the growing incidents of sexual violence against children.
Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she quoted newspaper reports saying the killing of children after sexual assaults had created unrest and a sense of insecurity among parents and other citizens.
The lawmaker said she had submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat to take up the issue.
Nighat Orakzai said she would become the voice of the innocent children and their parents against this crime and force the government to take practical steps to overcome crimes against humanity.
PESHAWAR: An eight-year-old boy was wounded when a ‘toy bomb’ went off in Chagharmati area here on Thursday.Police...
PESHAWAR: Technical Committee of Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund has directed authorities concerned to expedite...
ABBOTTABAD: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and four others sustained injuries in two...
TIMERGARA: Dir Levies Darbaar was held on Thursday at the office of the deputy commissioner, Dir Lower at Balambat,...
KARACHI: Observing that TikTok Hareem Shah had previously misused a court protection order, the Sindh High Court on...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership Committee has approved the implementation of three...
Comments