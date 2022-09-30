MPA concerned over rising child abuse cases

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member provincial assembly Nighat Orakzai on Thursday expressed concern over the growing incidents of sexual violence against children.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she quoted newspaper reports saying the killing of children after sexual assaults had created unrest and a sense of insecurity among parents and other citizens.

The lawmaker said she had submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat to take up the issue.

Nighat Orakzai said she would become the voice of the innocent children and their parents against this crime and force the government to take practical steps to overcome crimes against humanity.