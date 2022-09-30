Mosquito menace

The people of Karachi are suffering from a massive outbreak of dengue, with several new cases being reported daily. The main reason behind the outbreak is the monsoon rains and flooding, which have led to several large pools of stagnant water throughout the city, the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae.

The adverse weather conditions have allowed the mosquitoes to spread the disease across the entire city. The healthcare authorities must immediately adopt a plan of action to counteract the spread of this virus.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah