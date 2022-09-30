Mosquito menace

The people of Karachi are suffering from a massive outbreak of dengue, with several new cases being reported daily. The main reason behind the outbreak is the monsoon rains and flooding, which have led to several large pools of stagnant water throughout the city, the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae.
The adverse weather conditions have allowed the mosquitoes to spread the disease across the entire city. The healthcare authorities must immediately adopt a plan of action to counteract the spread of this virus.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
Poverty is one of the biggest problems that Pakistan faces today. Nearly 22 per cent of the population lives under the...
These days the electricity bills are increasing unjustly and are now greater than the salaries of most daily-wage...
According to reports, the Qatar Investment Authority has announced that it will invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s...
At midnight, some unknown person obtained data from my ATM card and by using my internet banking facility, transferred...
The government of Balochistan has fixed the age limit for government jobs at 43 years. In doing so, the provincial...
There are many senior positions and posts that require their holders to take certain oaths before they assume their...
Comments