Party in PTI funding case: IHC reserves order on Akbar S Babar’s plea

Islamabad High Court. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved Wednesday its order on a plea by Akbar S Babar to become a party in the PTI appeal against the Election Commission’s decision in the prohibited funding case.

A three-member bench of the IHC, headed by Justice Aamer Farooq, is hearing the case. The other two members of the bench are Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar.

The counsel contended Akbar S Babar had approached the Election Commission (ECP) and the commission gave its decision on his application. He argued the PTI had concealed the facts from the ECP. The counsel pleaded his client wanted to join the PTI petition as a party to assist the court in the case.

Anwar Mansoor, the lawyer of PTI, said the Election Commission had the authority to order scrutiny under the judgment of the Supreme Court. He contended he did not consider Akbar S Babar a member of the PTI, though he claimed he was. Justice Miangul Hassan observed Akbar S Babar had remained a part of the Election Commission’s proceedings. “Why don’t you want him a party in the case?” Justice Miangul Hassan asked the PTI lawyer. The lawyer of the Election Commission told the court the commission had no objection to Akbar S Babar becoming a party in the case.