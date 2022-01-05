Babar tells Shahzeb in Geo News: ‘Scrutiny committee has proven all his charges against PTI’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former leader Akbar S Babar has said the ECP scrutiny committee has vindicated all his charges about dubious foreign funding to the PTI and corruption in it, and nobody could stop the party leaders if they are celebrating their political devastation.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath’ on Tuesday, the founding member of the PTI said the committee claim about concealment of only Rs310 million was misleading, as the amount was in billions and not in millions. He said the PTI had refused to provide funding details in 2013, and only in that year the party received over one billion rupees donations in the party accounts.

The former PTI leader said PTI’s list comprising 40,000 donors was bogus and fake, as no CNIC numbers and addresses of those donors were ever provided.

He said PTI’s Zulqurnain said millions were received as donations from Middle East, and all details should be acquired from him. He said Imran Khan and top party leaders were directly responsible for the concealed bank accounts and the funds received in those accounts. He said Imran and top party leaders were principal secretaries of the hidden accounts.

He said two auditors provided the scrutiny report to the ECP which showed that the party received Rs2.2 billion illegal funding. He said the ECP did not provided details of 29 bank accounts disclosed by the State Bank of Pakistan. He said if the report was in favour of the PTI, why it requested the ECP to keep it secret. He said it was just a beginning and much more would come to the fore in future.