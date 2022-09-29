IJT demands funds for Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The students affiliated with the Islami Jamiat-e-Talba (IJT) adopted a novel way of protest on Wednesday to get a grant from the government and rid the Gomal University of the financial crisis. Besides others, Nazim Bilal Ahmad Khan, Nazim Gomal University Quaid Akbar, Nazim City Campus Israr and Tariq Shah attended the camp.

The IJT members installed banners at the gate of City Campus inscribed with the words “Give a donation to save Gomal University.”