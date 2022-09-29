IJT demands funds for Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The students affiliated with the Islami Jamiat-e-Talba (IJT) adopted a novel way of protest on Wednesday to get a grant from the government and rid the Gomal University of the financial crisis. Besides others, Nazim Bilal Ahmad Khan, Nazim Gomal University Quaid Akbar, Nazim City Campus Israr and Tariq Shah attended the camp.
The IJT members installed banners at the gate of City Campus inscribed with the words “Give a donation to save Gomal University.”
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Trade Abdul Kareem on Wednesday urged the youth to take...
LAHORE: JICA will continue to provide technical support to Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore. This announcement was...
JAMRUD: Typhoid is a dangerous disease and vaccination of children is a must to avoid it, stated a senior official on...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the...
SWABI: The Quality Enhancement Cell of the Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi arranged a four-day workshop on...
BANNU: Hundreds of employees of Water and Sanitation Services Company , Bannu, continued the strike against the...
Comments