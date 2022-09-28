Maturity over rivalries

It is good to note that Imran Khan has agreed to return to parliament provided that the cipher is investigated. His condition should be accepted as it would then be clear that the message from a foreign country could not have possibly created a majority in parliament to oust him. His extreme arrogance had prompted his coalition partners and party members to turn against him. Imran Khan’s political rhetoric is dying down. His extravagant expenses – he uses a helicopter to travel short distances – fly in the face of his claims of turning Pakistan into the state of Madina. Imran Khan has earned a great name as a cricketer and as the founder of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Pakistan, devastated by the recent floods, wants him to play his role in rebuilding the lives of 33 million affectees instead of getting involved in political fights.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad