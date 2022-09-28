Role of China in Pak development highlighted

PESHAWAR: Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan said on Tuesday China had played a significant role in the economic development of Pakistan.
He stated this while speaking at a ceremony organised by the Pakistan China Friendship Association KP to mark the 73rd founding day of the People’s Republic of China.
Also present there were Cultural Consellor of China Zhang Heqing, Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Pakistan China Friendship Association KP President Yousuf Ayub Khan, Secretary General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani and others.
The speakers said the relationship of trust, confidence and mutual respect between Pakistan and China is actually a story of love and sincerity.
PESHAWAR: The officials of the devolved departments of the merged districts were trained to improve service...
LANDIKOTAL: Chief monk of Thailand and his disciples on Tuesday visited Shapola stupa and performed their religious...
MANSEHRA: The people of Saglu in the Upper Kohistan district have refused to vacate their houses acquired for the Dasu...
HARIPUR: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani on Tuesday said that Tarbela Dam was contributing to the economic...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority held a workshop for the officials of government departments from...
TAKHTBHAI: The annual elections for the office-bearers of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry were held on...
Comments