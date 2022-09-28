Role of China in Pak development highlighted

PESHAWAR: Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan said on Tuesday China had played a significant role in the economic development of Pakistan.

He stated this while speaking at a ceremony organised by the Pakistan China Friendship Association KP to mark the 73rd founding day of the People’s Republic of China.

Also present there were Cultural Consellor of China Zhang Heqing, Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Pakistan China Friendship Association KP President Yousuf Ayub Khan, Secretary General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani and others.

The speakers said the relationship of trust, confidence and mutual respect between Pakistan and China is actually a story of love and sincerity.