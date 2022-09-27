 
Tuesday September 27, 2022
National

Cop martyred as MPA’s house attacked

By Our Correspondent
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified armed men opened fire on the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aghaz Khan Gandapur and martyred a police constable, Saif-ur-Rahman, deputed outside the Gandapur’s House for security.

