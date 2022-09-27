Cop martyred in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A cop was martyred and another sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police checkpost in the Sheikh Baba area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.

The police sources said that police had barricaded the road for checking the vehicles owing to the volatile security situation in the area.They said that the police signalled a car to stop for checking but it did not stop and instead the occupants opened fire on the cops.

As a result, police constable Rahimullah was martyred while another cop identified as Fazal Subhan sustained injuries. Soon after the incident, the police officials rushed to the spot and launched a search to arrest the culprits Meanwhile, the martyred cop was laid to rest with state honours.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was held at the police lines in Khar, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir, District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan, Member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan and others.