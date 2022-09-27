British flight brings aid for flood affectees

LAHORE:A special flight of British Airways arrived in Islamabad carrying relief items on behalf of the British charity Football for Peace. As part of Football for Peace’s Pakistan humanitarian crisis response, British Airways has teamed up with the charity to help provide 10 tonnes of aid to Pakistan.

Relief rations, medicines, and clothes were handed over to former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at airport. These relief items will be distributed to the flood victims of Charsadda in collaboration with the Sarwar Foundation while one month's ration will also be distributed to 1,000 more families of Charsadda by the Sarwar Foundation.

Football for Peace will work in collaboration with Sarwar Foundation in the flood-affected areas while a three-day medical camp was organised in Charsadda under the direction of Chaudhry Sarwar from which hundreds of victims are being treated on a daily basis. Along with the provision of free medicines, facilities for tests have also been provided at these camps. Patron-in-Chief Sarwar Foundation Chaudhry Sarwar while receiving the goods thanked the charity for its trust and in particular expressed gratitude to charity founder and ex-Pakistan international footballer Kashif Siddiqui, Saniya Qureshi, and others.

Sarwar Foundation in collaboration with Football for Peace, Universal Air Express, Henley, British Airways, and Snow Leopard Technology will work for the victims in Charsadda and other selected areas by providing them with rations, medicines, clothes, and medicines. This partnership is part of a long-term endeavour to help restore some normality to the lives of those who are unable to survive under the threat of such natural destruction. Also, the football players, including Adrian, Josh Norman, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Bacary Sagna, and Cherna Samba are promoting the cause of relief aid and raising awareness regarding floods in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said that overseas Pakistanis had supported Pakistanis in every difficult time. Even in the recent ordeal, the role of Overseas Pakistanis cannot be ignored. He said that Sarwar Foundation would continue to work for the relief of flood victims with the support of overseas Pakistanis and British welfare organisations and would play a full role in their rehabilitation. On this occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar also expressed his special gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis who were working in British Airways.