Time for justice

This refers to the letter ‘No law, no order’ (September 26, 2022 ) by Zainab Shariq. According to the writer, cases of street crimes are increasing in Karachi on a daily basis. The writer further claimed that the main cause of street crime is unemployment and other financial problems.

The relevant authorities have failed to take action against the perpatrators. It is high time that the Sindh police deliver justice to the families of the victims.

Sattar Samad

Turbat