FIR terms Sharea Faisal incident murder during mugging

Police on Monday registered a case against unidentified suspects for gunning down a young man on Sharea Faisal early on Sunday morning, hours before he was scheduled to leave for performing Umrah.

FIR No. 270/22 was registered under Section 397 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s uncle, Waleed Ahmed.

The complainant said in the FIR that the victim, 30-year-old Affan, was with his friend, Danish, when one of the suspects shot him dead after he resisted an attempt to mug them. The Karachi police chief, Javed Alam Odho, also visited the victim’s house and assured the family that the suspects involved in the incident will be arrested.

Earlier, police had been investigating the case to ascertain whether Affan was killed during a mugging bid or due to a personal enmity. The incident had occurred near Awami Markaz. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said Affan was shot once in the head and he had died on the spot.

Police recovered an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent it to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. The deceased was a resident of Falcon Society in the Baloch Colony area. He had got married only two months ago. He used to supply plastic to make a living.

His funeral was held near his home, following which he was buried in a graveyard in Baldia Town. Police said they are looking for CCTV camera footage, as well as getting the sketches of the suspects made with the help of the witness.