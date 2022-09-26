Book highlighting education effects published

LAHORE: “Women and Social Change in Pakistan”, a book by Dr Shehzadi Zamurrad Awan, has been published. This book highlights the effects of education, media, legislation, executive measures, political process and civil society on Punjabi women in the larger Pakistani socio-cultural milieu.

Dr Shehzadi is an associate professor in the Political Science Department at Forman Christian College University (FCCU) Lahore. She has more than 15 years of experience in teaching and research. For this book, she conducted both qualitative and quantitative analysis through a literature review, extensive interviews, surveys, and group discussions with male and female university students, legal experts, and women rights activists.

The book presents a serious debate on socio-cultural, legal, political, and economic aspects of women’s rights in Pakistan. Currently, there is not a single book available in the market that evaluates the contribution of the mentioned multiple variables in transforming women’s placement in Punjabi society.

The release of this book at this point, when the women’s rights debate in Pakistan is going through a difficult stage, will provide an analytical and academic lens to the complex issues of gender.

Dr Awan conducted an extensive survey of male and female university students to understand their aspirations.