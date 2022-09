LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a factory producing fake juices with artificial flavours at Thokar Niaz Baig, here on Sunday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik in which 12,000 litres of substandard juice ware confiscated. Harmful juices were being produced with artificial sweeteners, flavours, etc.