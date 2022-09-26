Student commits suicide, woman killed

MANSEHRA: A student in the grade 10 allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticides in the Sheikhal Garhi area of the district.

The mother and brother of Abu Baker were summoned by the administration of a local private educational institution after he quarrelled with one of his class-fellows.

Abu Baker, according to his family, consumed the pesticide pills two days ago and was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital where he breathed his last.

In another incident, an aged woman was killed allegedly by her rival group in the Kurmung area of Battal Police Station.

Asif Bibi, 52, was grazing cattle in a forest when, according to police, Mohammad Mumtaz and Arshad Ali allegedly fired at her, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced her dead.