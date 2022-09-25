Combatting suicide

There has been a substantial increase in suicides in Turbat and its adjacent areas, in recent months. This is a very disturbing trend and the majority of the cases tend to involve young people. According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan has a suicide rate of around 8.9 per 100,000 people. There are many factors behind these suicides, among the most prominent are: misuse of social media, lack of economic opportunities, alienating social change and drug use.

In order to combat suicide, communities, NGOs, and the health system all have vital roles to play. Raising awareness and promoting mental health literacy should be a top priority. We must foster a safe and supportive environment for the most vulnerable in our society.

Asif Hameed

Turbat