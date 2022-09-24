COAS visits Badin’s flooded areas

COAS General Bajwa speaking to the flood victims of Badin. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Badin district and spent time with the flood victims in relief and medical camps. The COAS also met the army troops performing rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif, Badin, and was later flown for aerial reconnaissance of the flood-ravaged areas of the district and surroundings.

General Bajwa also had an interaction with the business community in Karachi. He said the business community has always helped the people of the country during various natural calamities, including their support in the recent floods.

The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice of the Pakistan Army in providing a safe environment for the country’s economic prosperity, assuring the COAS of maximum support for the flood victims.