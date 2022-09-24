COAS visits Badin’s flooded areas

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Badin district and spent time with the flood victims in relief and medical camps. The COAS also met the army troops performing rescue and relief activities in Malkani Sharif, Badin, and was later flown for aerial reconnaissance of the flood-ravaged areas of the district and surroundings.
General Bajwa also had an interaction with the business community in Karachi. He said the business community has always helped the people of the country during various natural calamities, including their support in the recent floods.
The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice of the Pakistan Army in providing a safe environment for the country’s economic prosperity, assuring the COAS of maximum support for the flood victims.
ISLAMABAD: Eighty-one percent Pakistanis think the widespread flood devastation in the country is the result of...
ISLAMABAD: Apropos a media release by various sections of the press on 21st and 22nd September, the Pakistan National...
KARACHI: Middle-order batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett smashed robust maiden half-centuries in England’s thumping...
Fawad Chaudhry and likes of him want to damage the party, says Hamid Khan
The sources say that FBR might place the concerned notification on its website any time soon
ISLAMABAD: If Imran Khan’s allegations are to be believed, the establishment is still busy in political engineering,...
Comments