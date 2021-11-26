COAS stresses institutional mechanism for Afghan assistance

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano, Secretary-General of Defence and National Armaments Director of Italy, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, recent developments in Afghanistan with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter-terrorism were discussed, the ISPR said.

The COAS said Pakistan values Italy's role in global and regional affairs, and we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship. COAS also emphasised the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He asserted that “peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan". The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, efforts for border management and regional stability.