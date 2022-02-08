Pakistan values its ties with Saudi Arabia: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
